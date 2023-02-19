Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 92,258 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of LendingClub worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LendingClub by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of LC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

