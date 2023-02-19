Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Shell by 317.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 668,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after buying an additional 508,257 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Shell by 30.9% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 805,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 190,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 26.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) in a research report on Friday. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

