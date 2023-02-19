Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 548,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shell by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Shell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,528.38.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

