Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Declines By 7.9%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 12,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.