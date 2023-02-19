Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys Shares of 5,997 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.