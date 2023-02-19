Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 108 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

