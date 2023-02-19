Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 151 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.92%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

