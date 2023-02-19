Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 121,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $88.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $101.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

