Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up approximately 2.2% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

SBNY opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $350.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

