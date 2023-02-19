Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as low as C$4.02. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 190,357 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SVM. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.71. The company has a market cap of C$739.82 million and a P/E ratio of 29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$330,973.68.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.