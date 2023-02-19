SingularityNET Market Capitalization Achieves $512.54 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $512.54 million and approximately $69.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00044063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019017 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00215781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,688.10 or 1.00007152 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021660 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,839,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,120,967 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,771.7363875 with 1,204,120,967.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.44364995 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $121,007,254.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

