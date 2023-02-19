SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $170.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $184.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.