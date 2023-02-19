Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 2.9 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $172,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

