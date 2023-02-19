Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 2.9 %
Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.27.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $172,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
