Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 112,651 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.