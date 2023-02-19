Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 119,621 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,621 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of UGI worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UGI by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

