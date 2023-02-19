Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,164,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

