Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

JKHY stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

