Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.58 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

