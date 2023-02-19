Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after buying an additional 972,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,861,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

