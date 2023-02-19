Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352,350 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Masco worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Price Performance

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

