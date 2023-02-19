Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 121,155 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,155 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.60 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

