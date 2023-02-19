Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 184 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,968,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 111,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,011.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $945.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

