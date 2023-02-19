Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 958 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

