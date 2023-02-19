Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKWD) Quiet Period Set To End on February 22nd

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 22nd. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had issued 8,952,383 shares in its public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $134,285,745 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD opened at $19.67 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

