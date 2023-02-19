Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,401,000 after buying an additional 47,080 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

