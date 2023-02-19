Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 250 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,540,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

