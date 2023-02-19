Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 28 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $475.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

