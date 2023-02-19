Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 926 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.76 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

