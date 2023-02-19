Smith Moore & CO. Has $416,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $173.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

