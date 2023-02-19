Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,988,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $595.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.00 and its 200 day moving average is $526.48. The stock has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

