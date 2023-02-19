Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

