Smith Moore & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $14.05.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

