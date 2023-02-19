Somerset Capital Management LLP Lowers Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Somerset Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for about 0.5% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. 466,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,296. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

