Sonoco Products (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 10th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

