Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.98

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.78. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 12,401 shares trading hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.
Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.