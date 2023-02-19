Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.98

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.98 and traded as low as $11.78. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 12,401 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

