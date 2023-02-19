Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after buying an additional 139,223 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 322,215 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $11,688,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

