Square Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $489,816.61 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $489,816.61 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be bought for $15.74 or 0.00063743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Square Token has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00424021 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.90 or 0.28090105 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 16.03870548 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $408,646.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

