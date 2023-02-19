Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094,713 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of Stellantis worth $241,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stellantis by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 386,939 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.