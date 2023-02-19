StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $462,650.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Insider Activity at Calithera Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

