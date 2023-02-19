StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

CMCM stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

