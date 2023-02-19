StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.70. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.