StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

