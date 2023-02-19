Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.14 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and $76,408.93 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $214.09 or 0.00872220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00423982 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,895.43 or 0.28085308 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 219.75309855 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $160,481.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

