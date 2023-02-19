Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 330.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SHO opened at $10.21 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.
