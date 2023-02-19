SushiSwap Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $320.06 million and $61.97 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423438 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.93 or 0.28049320 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

