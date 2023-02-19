SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $350.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $366.18.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $627.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

