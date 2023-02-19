Sweat Economy Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $51.02 million and $4.10 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,234,884,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,931,999,974 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

