Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.53-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $354.45 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.13 and its 200 day moving average is $330.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

