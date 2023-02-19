TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$68.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.68.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.49. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

