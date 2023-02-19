TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Decreased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $56,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock worth $503,935,086 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 316,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,797. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

